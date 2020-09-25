Uniswap team may have misled community over team token vesting By Cointelegraph

A recent post from Glassnode has called Uniswap’s decentralization into question, while insinuating that the platform’s developers might have intentionally misled the community about how the team’s allocation of UNI tokens will vest over time.

Uniswap’s team, investors, and advisors have been allocated 40% of all UNI tokens, with 21.51% of that figure going to the latter two. It seems that the distribution of these tokens, which was meant to take place over four years, currently lacks a public schedule however. It also appears that the team and investor tokens are not locked. Glassnode elaborated:

