Umpire harassed in phone calls, Man arrested and charged by Victoria Police

The AFL have revealed that a man has been arrested and charged for allegedly harassing an umpire.

According to a statement released by the league on Friday evening, the man allegedly made “a series of harassing phone calls” to the umpire, prompting the AFL to step in and alert authorities.

“The safety and welfare of everyone in the game; on the field, off the field, and online remains our priority and we thank Victoria Police for their work to identify and charge the offender,” AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said in the statement.

AFL umpires (Getty)

“There is absolutely no excuse to threaten or abuse someone. It has no place at any level of our game or our society.

“This abuse affects our umpires, our players, and our staff. It is never okay and we’re not going to accept it.”

The umpire involved was commended by the league for “their courage to call out this abuse”. The official and their family have been offered support by the AFL and AFL Umpires Association.