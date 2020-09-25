Ukrainian Military Plane Crashes, Killing 22

MOSCOW — A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people on board, officials said.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft crashed while trying to land during a training exercise, the military said in a statement, adding that at least two more people were critically injured.

Video posted by Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko on Facebook showed the plane in flames near a road, smoke billowing upward.

Footage taken later showed rescue workers inspecting the smoking wreckage near the town of Chuhuiv.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the crash.