Two Isis supporters arrested for ‘Netflix worthy’ terror plot on Trump Tower, FBI claims

Two American supporters of Isis living in Texas and South Carolina were arrested for conspiring with a terrorist organization to plan “Netflix worthy” attacks on Trump Tower, the New York Stock Exchange and federal buildings, according to the FBI.

Jaylin Christopher Molina, who goes by “Abdur Rahim”, and Kristopher Matthews, who goes by “Ali Jibreel”, were arrested on Monday for allegedly planning attacks that would earn them “rock star status baby”, according to San Antonio-based KSAT news.

The two men are also accused of discussing travel to Syria to join Isis and recruit additional members, according to a criminal complaint filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas in San Antonio, reported by The State.

Covert agents tracked communications between the two over encrypted messaging applications as they allegedly shared graphic Isis videos, AK-47 training manuals, bomb-making instructions, and attempted to radicalize others to join the terrorist organization, according to the affidavit.

Read more

An investigator with the FBI says in the criminal complaint that the secretive chat groups professed their loyalty to Isis and their hate for the United States, saying America is the enemy that needed to be defeated.

“We need to stick together, we need to defeat them, we need to take a lot of casualties,” Mr Molina is alleged to have said, according to The State.

Mr Matthews allegedly said they shouldn’t attack places “like malls where innocent children are”, but should rather attack government buildings like the CIA, FBI, and DEA, as well as the New York Stock Exchange and Trump Tower.

“I would hit places like that to send a message,” Mr Matthews allegedly said, according to The NY Post’s reporting of the criminal complaint.

“In my opinion, if you really want to do some damage and make a statement I would have a team … have a three to four-man team and everyone spreads out … hit different sides then boom engulf them.”

As recently as 25 August, Mr Molina was in contact with a woman in Europe who was requesting instructions on bomb-making, according to authorities.

Mr Matthews allegedly wrote in one of the chat groups that if they accomplished the “mission”, they would be given “rock star status baby”.

“This could be Netflix worthy,” Mr Matthews allegedly wrote in the chat group, according to the reported court papers.