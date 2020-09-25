Home Entertainment Twitter Drags TI For Defending Tory Lanez!!

Twitter is dragging T.I. after he defended Tory Lanez after having a conversation with the artist — accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

“I feel like Black women are the most attacked, least protected, least defended, most vulnerable, and most exposed species on this Earth,” said T.I. during an interview with Complex. 

“I don’t know what the f*ck happened. I know what she says happened, but I don’t know why it happened. But I know if it did happen, that’s everybody’s responsibility to make sure that this young lady feels supported and that she knows that the community and the culture is behind her. I think that’s important. I think that’s all of our obligation and responsibilities, not even as artists, or as rappers, or as executives in this business, but as men, as a Black man. We can’t allow nobody, myself included, to be out here goddamn letting off shots at women in bikinis. Now, I just have a problem with that.”

