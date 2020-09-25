Twitter Drags TI For Defending Tory Lanez!!

Twitter is dragging T.I. after he defended Tory Lanez after having a conversation with the artist — accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

“I feel like Black women are the most attacked, least protected, least defended, most vulnerable, and most exposed species on this Earth,” said T.I. during an interview with Complex.

“I don’t know what the f*ck happened. I know what she says happened, but I don’t know why it happened. But I know if it did happen, that’s everybody’s responsibility to make sure that this young lady feels supported and that she knows that the community and the culture is behind her. I think that’s important. I think that’s all of our obligation and responsibilities, not even as artists, or as rappers, or as executives in this business, but as men, as a Black man. We can’t allow nobody, myself included, to be out here goddamn letting off shots at women in bikinis. Now, I just have a problem with that.”

Then here’s where he went left:

“Listen, I don’t know, man. But, I spoke to him and he said the shit didn’t happen like that. I said, ‘Well, you need to be saying something, bruh. How did it happen?’ And he said he couldn’t say nothing about how it did actually happen. I told him I understood that,” she shared.

“I said, ‘Man, you can’t expect nobody to ignore the facts that are being presented if you don’t have any other conclusive facts that can overturn these. You got to say something, bruh.’ If you ain’t going to say nothing, you can’t expect nobody else to. I ain’t about to just shut up when you got facts out here that say it’s a woman been shot at the hands of another Black man within the culture. We’ve got to speak out on that. We’re the f*ck n*ggas if we don’t.”

And Twitter had a lot to say about T.I.’s words: