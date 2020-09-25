TV Ratings for Thursday, Sept. 24: ‘Star Trek Discovery’ on CBS

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS proper’s launch of Star Trek: Discovery‘s full first season on Thursday night drew 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, shy of what a Bull rerun did in the time slot (1.9 mil/0.3) two weeks ago.

Discovery‘s series premiere had previously aired on CBS exactly three years ago, concurrent with the sci-fi drama’s debut on CBS All Access (where Season 3 begins streaming Oct. 15).

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (4 mil/1.1) rose a tenth in the demo week-to-week and dominated the night in that measure. Love Island (1.9 mil/0.5) ticked up to Thursday highs.

Over on ABC (and pending adjustment due NFL preemption in Miami), Celebrity Family Feud (5.1 mil/0.7) delivered Thursday’s largest audience. Leading out of that, Press Your Luck did 3.5 mil/0.6, followed by Match Game‘s 2.9 mil/0.5.

NBC’s long-MIA The Wall returned to 2.9 mil and a 0.4.

