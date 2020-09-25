Good morning.

Another survey out this morning, this one from Weber Shandwick, shows trust in business is enjoying a moment. While trust in government has plummeted during the COVID crisis, business remains at the top of the list of institutions that Americans trust to take the right actions to bring the pandemic under control. Some 63% of survey respondents said businesses were taking the right actions to address the pandemic, compared with 50% for state government, and 44% for federal government. Let’s hope the moment isn’t wasted.

Separately, Target is gearing up to hire 130,000 temporary workers for the holiday season. That’s on par with last year, but the jobs will be different. With e-commerce sales up nearly 200% in the last quarter, and 90% of Target’s online orders being filled at stores, curbside pick-up will become this year’s hot holiday job. You can read Phil Wahba’s story here.

Also, Bernhard Warner’s story on why UBS—the once scandal-plagued Swiss bank—is now COVID-proof, is worth reading here.

And since it is Friday, some feedback, from SZ:

“Thank you for your continued promotion of stakeholder capitalism. If this momentum continues, future generations may view the change akin to Ford’s moves on minimum wage and the 40-hour work week. Call me an optimist, but if corporate lobbying re-aligns around ESG, federal action on climate change would be its most consequential outcome.”

I agree. Having the business community take the lead on climate change can only be a good thing. More news below.

