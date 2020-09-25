Transformations in crypto exchanges and traditional institutions, Sept. 18-25 By Cointelegraph

Law Decoded: Transformations in crypto exchanges and traditional institutions, Sept. 18-25
Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.
Editor’s note
The final scene of Animal Farm, Orwell’s classic fable of revolution gone wrong and a staple of secondary-school reading lists throughout the English-speaking world, features a card game. The pigs who run the farm with an iron hoof host the humans who have gone from enemies of the revolution to drinking buddies of the revolution’s leaders. The book ends with accusations of cheating and a metamorphosis realized. The pigs and the men look just the same.
Something rotten in the state of Deutsche Bank (DE:)
Actually, most cryptos are commodities after all, say new bills
Stablecoin reserves welcome at federal banks
Further reads
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.