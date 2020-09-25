Transformations in crypto exchanges and traditional institutions, Sept. 18-25 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Law Decoded: Transformations in crypto exchanges and traditional institutions, Sept. 18-25

Every Friday, Law Decoded delivers analysis on the week’s critical stories in the realms of policy, regulation and law.

Editor’s note

The final scene of Animal Farm, Orwell’s classic fable of revolution gone wrong and a staple of secondary-school reading lists throughout the English-speaking world, features a card game. The pigs who run the farm with an iron hoof host the humans who have gone from enemies of the revolution to drinking buddies of the revolution’s leaders. The book ends with accusations of cheating and a metamorphosis realized. The pigs and the men look just the same.