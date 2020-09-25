Tory Lanez Slams Kehlani and JoJo for Removing Him from Their Songs on ‘Bittersweet’

Instagram

The Canadian rapper uses one of the songs off ‘DAYSTAR’ to throw a shade at his fellow musicians who drop him off their projects amid the shooting scandal involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez has released a new album “DAYSTAR” in which he addressed controversies surrounding him after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Additionally, the Canadian rapper uses one of his songs off the album to throw a shade at his fellow musicians who dropped him off their projects amid the scandal.

Slamming Kehlani and JoJo on “Bittersweet”, Tory raps, “And these R&B singer women you called, all your friends choose/ Kehlani hops on the news like it was somethin’ to prove/ Like me and her wasn’t cool when I been friends with you for six years.” He continues, “Plus, plus the crew and we can Google picture proof/ Got my phone number too, you coulda called me/ But you movin’ like we ain’t even crew, and you’d not rather hear my views?”

Tory also mentions that he held her newborn in his arms, before spitting bars, “But KK, back to you, let me tell you who’s/ How to move, this is what you do/ If you wanna take that stance, then that’s cool/ But we gon’ do this with some rules.”

Later on the song, he raps, “Ayy, JoJo, I need you to take notes too/ Don’t take me off the deluxe album that no one gives a f**k about/ Take me off the original too.” Flexing, he adds, ” ‘Cause when I’m scrollin’ through this Spotify playlist/See me my name both in y’all top five pages/ It just feels a little unsincere, hmm?/ Or maybe I refuse, am I trippin’ and confused?/ Y’all could have took me off the album but have still have yet to do?”

Kehlani previously announced that she decided to leave Tory’s verse out from her song “Can I” in her upcoming deluxe version of “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” amid chatters about him assaulting Megan. “As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?’ ” she explained.

“And not only that but, you know, this situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal s**t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” she added. Kehlani continued, “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”

JoJo followed the suit as she revealed in August that she would remove Tory from her song “Comeback” off her album “Good to Know” which was released on August 28. It has 16 tracks including collaborations with Demi Lovato and Tinashe.