Tory Lanez Defends Megan Thee Stallion’s Former BFF Amid Shooting Rumor

After accusing the ‘WAP’ raptress of framing him for the shooting in his new song, the ‘Money Over Fallout’ spitter clears up reports regarding Kelsey’s involvement in the incident.

Tory Lanez has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion‘s best friend Kelsey after rumors ran rampant about her alleged involvement in the shooting incident last July. Amid reported fallout between Megan and Kelsey, speculation arose on the Internet that the Hot Girl Summer was shot by her own former BFF.

Tory, however, has now set the record straight, debunking reports that Kelsey was the one who pulled the trigger. Responding to an Instagram user’s comment which read, “People saying Kelsey shot her,” the Canadian star simply wrote, “that’s not true.”

Previously, Tory clapped back at Megan, who has named him as the shooter, in his new song “Money Over Fallout”. He raps in the track released on Thursday, September 24, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain’t clean enough/ I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating/ Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting.”

The “Quarantine Radio” host went on dissing Megan, claiming that she was his “b***h” and that she wrote a fake statement to further put him at a disadvantage. “Don’t forget you was my b***h, I held it down and kept it real/ I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills,” he spits his bars. “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit/ Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest/ Trying to keep this s**t 200 with you, shorty, I can’t prove it.”

It was previously reported that Megan and her BFF Kelsey were fighting on the night of the shooting incident, July 12. The argument allegedly ensued between the two ladies after they found out that they were both sleeping with Tory.

“It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie [Jenner],” a source revealed earlier this month, adding that the big fallout between the BFFs that night was the reason why “they are no longer friends” now.

The source added that Tory did not intentionally shoot Megan. “Every insider to this situation knows it was an accident, not intentional. Megan wasn’t directly hit with a bullet, it was shards of bullet fragments from one shot that ricocheted,” so the insider claimed.