Tory Lanez Alleges Megan Thee Stallion Framed Him For Shooting In Surprise Album!!

Tory Lanez hopped on Twitter on Thursday to announce that he would be addressing the shooting allegations later that night — only to actually drop an album.

In the album, Lanez addresses the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. He appears to deny shooting her, and even admits to having a crush on Kylie Jenner.

“Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he raps on “Money Over Fallouts.”

He continues: “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.”

On “Queen And Slim,” he raps: “Me and Kylie still off in the pool/We was chilling, kicking sh*t, was cool/Both of us didn’t know you was tripping/Even though I got a crush on Kylie, I woulda left with you if I knew you was dipping for the simple reason/You invited me but I can’t act like shawty didn’t excite me/I had took a wrong turn that-night…I wasn’t the wrong one that night, you was just too drunk to even see it/Wasn’t anticipating, I’d never put you in no situation/I’ve never even had an argument with ya/ Conversations, I’m all bargaining with ya, cause you was my n*gga for real/And if you can agree, then you owe me that.”

