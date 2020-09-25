Tory Lanez Accuses Megan Thee Stallion of Trying to Frame Him Over Shooting

Instagram

Besides accusing the femcee and her team of trying to frame him, the Canadian star claims on his song ‘Money Over Fallout’ that Megan ‘had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit.’

Unlike what many people have been expecting, Tory Lanez used his new album to address the infamous shooting involving him and Megan Thee Stallion instead of going on Instagram Live stream. One of the songs off the album featured the Canadian hip-hop star of accusing the femcee of trying to frame him over the shooting.

On “Money Over Fallout”, Tory can be heard rapping, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain’t clean enough/ I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating/ Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting.”

Not stopping there, Tory then claims that Megan was his “b***h” and that she wrote a fake statement to further put him at a disadvantage. “Don’t forget you was my b***h, I held it down and kept it real/ I would never paint no fake picture of you just for some mills,” he spits his bars. “Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on an affidavit/ Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest/ Trying to keep this s**t 200 with you, shorty, I can’t prove it.”

His claim was clearly the exact opposite of what Megan stated during her Live session earlier this year. “Yes did Tory shot me,” she revealed to her more than 59,000 followers. Addressing her allegations to the “Quarantine Radio” host, she continued, “You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to this blog lying s**t. Stop lying!”

Explaining the incident, Megan said that he got shot because she got out of the car when the people inside could not stop arguing. “I get out the car, I’m done arguing. I don’t wanna argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me. I ain’t get cut by no glass,” she said.