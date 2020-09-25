Tory Lanez Accused of Capitalizing on Meghan Thee Stallion Shooting to Promote New Album

Instagram

The Canadian rapper is facing backlash for promoting his new studio album instead of explaining himself in the shooting drama that left the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ star injured.

Tory Lanez was accused of “capitalising” on his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion after using the incident to promote his new album.

Megan had to undergo surgery after suffering gunshot wounds to her feet in July (20) following a clash with Lanez after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills.

An investigation into the incident, which Megan publicly blamed Lanez for in an Instagram Live session, is ongoing, but the rapper hadn’t spoken publicly about the shooting until he tweeted on Thursday (24Sep20), writing, “To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST.”

While fans speculated that Tory would finally tell his side of the story, midnight came and saw the 28-year-old share a picture of his new album cover, writing alongside it, “There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … in 5 MINUTES …..”

Despite suggesting he’d address the situation through his music, the lack of a public apology to Megan didn’t go down too well with social media users, with one writing on Instagram, “He capitalising on the situation by releasing a song … makes me sick.”

“You’re finished bro. Capitalising for streams you gotta be apologetic this ain’t it,” another commented, while a third wrote, “I didnt set my alarm clock to listen to no song tory.”

While another tweeted, “Tory going on live the day after the Breonna Taylor verdict to defend shooting a black woman is PEAK tone def.”