Tory Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion And Alleges They Had A Relationship In New Album (Listen)

Lawd! This is just way TEW much y’all! We’ve all been waiting to hear what Tory Lanez has to say after news broke that both he and Megan Thee Stallion were involved in a shooting. Since then, Megan has identified Tory as her shooter, he’s singing another tune. In fact, he’s straight up calling Megan a liar. He’s been dropping all kinds of allegations y’all and we are here to SERVE THE TEA!

Let’s get into it. On his track ‘Money Over Fallouts’ he straight up denies all of the allegations and says he was not the one who shot Megan, despite her claims that he did. See that below:

View this post on Instagram #TSRUpdatez: #ToryLanez just dropped an album and he’s denying that he shot #MeganTheeStallion on his song #MoneyOverFallouts A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT

He also alleged that her team is trying to frame him for her shooting on that same song:

View this post on Instagram #ToryLanez alleges #MeganTheeStallion’s team is framing him for her shooting on his song #MoneyOverFallouts. (See previous post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

He also goes on to spill a bunch of tea on the night he, Megan and Kylie were in a pool together. No need to search for the clip, we TOLD Y’ALL WE ARE SERVING TEA!!

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Megan, #KylieJenner, and #ToryLanez kicked it last night. #MeganTheeStallion A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 12, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

Welp! Turns out that Tory WAS feeling some type of way about Kylie, listen to what he had to say about that whole experience. A mess!

View this post on Instagram #ToryLanez speaks on having a crush on #KylieJenner A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

You would think between that and denying he had any involvement with Megan’s shooting, it would be enough, but nope, he doesn’t stop there! He also goes into detail about his alleged relationship with Megan. YES Y’ALL, Tory is claiming that they had a whole relationship. He alleged that they would take secret flights to see each other, they bonded over both of their mom’s passing away and that Megan would lie to her best friend about what they had going on!

View this post on Instagram Y’all #ToryLanez got VERY descriptive about his alleged relationship with #MeganTheStallion! In the song ‘Friends Become Strangers’ Tory spilled all kinds of tea (allegedly) _____________ Now, we’re just saying what he said y’all! But catch this tea, Tory said he and Megan would take secret flights to see one another from Miami to Atlanta. He also mentions they both bonded after sharing that both of their mother’s passed away. ________ On the song Tory also questions, what’s next for the pair? He goes on to say: “Will we ever talk about this? Or will we ever console again? Or will we keep on acting like I put you in danger and some pain? And when you hopped back in the car with me you knew everything was safe.” (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:40pm PDT

Megan wasn’t the only one that was getting aired out. Tory saved some for Dream Doll, Masika and JR Smith.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #ToryLanez dropped some bars dissing #DreamDoll, #MasikaKalysha and #JRSmith on his song “Sorry But I Had To.” He also made mention of #KylieJenner (SWIPE) : @gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

At this point, the tea is OVERflowing y'all! Needless to say social media has already expressed that they feel a way that he's exploiting the shooting while others argue that he's being an artist and talking about his experiences. We'll let you decide for yourself.

