Tiger Shroff’s shirtless picture is a proof that the actor is the fittest hunk in B-town

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in B-town. The kind of fitness he believes in and practices is amazing and the outcome of it is often posted by him on Instagram. In his recent post on Instagram, Tiger Shroff has gone shirtless, flaunting his washboard abs.

Tiger Shroff shared a picture yesterday where he’s shirtless and one’s attention goes only on the abs. The body he has built is commendable and something that drops everyone’s jaw. It’s not just the gym-training that the actor swears upon, but also gymnastics, Parkour and dancing that keeps him flexible and allows him to have that the most desired body. The abs, the toned muscles and that perfect body just shows that the actor has worked hard over the years and loves to keep fitness his first love. Hats off to this hunk!













Tiger Shroff will play the role of a boxing champion in his next and later he will even play the desi Rambo at the movies. No wonder the actor is training hard and going all out with his fitness and health as he has some major back-to-back action-packed movies coming up.