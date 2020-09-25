Thom Brennaman Resigns: Cincinnati Reds Announcer, Homophobic Slur

RELATED STORIES

Veteran sports announcer Thom Brennaman has resigned from Fox Sports Ohio, where he did play-by-play for Cincinnati Reds games, a month after he was caught on-air using a homophobic slur.

“The Reds respect Thom Brennaman’s decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community,” the team said in a statement, according to our sister site . “The Brennaman family has been an intrinsic part of the Reds history for nearly fifty years. We sincerely thank Thom for bringing the excitement of Reds baseball to millions of fans during his years in the booth. And we appreciate the warm welcome Thom showed our fans at Redsfest and on the Reds Caravan. He is a fantastic talent and a good man who remains part of the Reds family forever. We wish him well.”

During the broadcast of a Reds game in August, Brennaman was heard referring to “one of the f-g capitals of the world,” using a three-letter gay slur. (He apparently didn’t know he was live on the air at the time.) Later in the broadcast, Brennaman offered an apology: “I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith… I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again.” He then exited the broadcast, replaced by fellow announcer Jim Day.

The Reds suspended Brennaman for the comment and apologized in a statement: “The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman. In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans. We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond.” Brennaman has been a prominent sports announcer for decades, having covered Fox’s national broadcasts of NFL, MLB and college football games before moving to Fox Sports Ohio to cover the Reds full-time.