This Is Us Creator Just Teased a Season 5 “Sex Scene”

This Is Us fanatics have been thirsty, dehydrated even, for news about season five.

Since the season four finale in March, creator Dan Fogelman left us with many unanswered questions surrounding the plot itself and if, when and how production for the next installment would begin amid a global pandemic.

We finally know that season five will return on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and that it’ll tackle the coronavirus, too. But is there any more intel? Absolutely.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Fogelman offered a sneak peek at what’s to come. He took to Twitter to share a photo of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, in character as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, and wrote, “A 2020 television sex scene. We’re back #ThisIsUs.”

Of course, the caption and image itself pokes fun at the state of production today. Moore and Ventimiglia are seen wearing masks and extending their arms toward each other to abide by social distancing measures. As for how sexy this “sex scene” will be, that’s to be determined.