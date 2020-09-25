The SEC in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft

21 hours ago
Since 2004, 118 softball student-athletes from the SEC have been selected in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft.
Seven SEC student-athletes were top picks in the draft. Iyhia McMichael from Mississippi State was the NPF’s first-ever draft selection in 2004, followed by Tennessee’s Lindsay Schutzler (2007), Alabama’s Charlotte Morgan (2010) and Kelsi Dunne (2011), and LSU’s Brittany Mack (2012) and Rachele Fico (2013), and Florida’s Kelly Barnhill (2019).
Florida leads all SEC teams with 18 draft selections in program history, with eight players that were Top 10 picks. Georgia and LSU each have had 16 selections, and Tennessee with 15. Auburn has tallied 11 selections, while Alabama has 10 to its credit. Missouri and Texas A,amp;M each have had seven, followed by Kentucky and Mississippi State with six apiece, and Arkansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina with two each.
Alabama
|Jackie McClain
|2004
|New England Riptide
|Ashley Courtney
|2005
|New England Riptide
|Stephanie VanBrakle
|2006
|Philadelphia Force
|Jordan Praytor
|2008
|New England Riptide
|Ashley Holcombe
|2009
|Rockford Thunder
|Charlotte Morgan
|2010
|USSSA Pride
|Kelsi Dunne
|2011
|NPF Diamonds
|Whitney Larson
|2011
|NPF Diamonds
|Haley McCleney
|2016
|USSSA Pride
|Alexis Osorio
|2018
|Cleveland Comets
Arkansas
|Devon Wallace
|2015
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Nicole Schroeder
|2017
|Akron Racers
Auburn
|Angel Bunner
|2012
|Carolina Diamonds
|Morgan Estell
|2015
|Akron Racers
|Branndi Melero
|2015
|Chicago Bandits
|Emily Carosone
|2016
|Chicago Bandits
|Kaylee Carlson
|2018
|Aussie Spirit
|Victoria Draper
|2018
|Beijing Eagles
|Kendall Veach
|2019
|Beijing Eagles
|Casey McCrackin
|2019
|Beijing Eagles
|Morgan Podany
|2019
|Beijing Eagles
|Bree Fornis
|2019
|Beijing Eagles
|Makayla Martin
|2019
|Cleveland Comets
Florida
|Jenny Gladding
|2004
|NY/NJ Juggernaut
|Kim Waleszonia
|2009
|Washington Glory
|Stacey Nelson
|2009
|Washington Glory
|Francesca Enea
|2010
|USSSA Pride
|Kelsey Bruder
|2011
|USSSA Pride
|Megan Bush
|2011
|Akron Racers
|Aja Paculba
|2011
|NPF Diamonds
|Michelle Moultrie
|2012
|USSSA Pride
|Lauren Haeger
|2015
|Dallas Charge
|Kelsey Stewart
|2016
|USSSA Pride
|Kristi Merritt
|2016
|USSSA Pride
|Taylore Fuller
|2016
|Scrap Yard Dawgs
|Aubree Munro
|2016
|USSSA Pride
|Delanie Gourley
|2017
|Scrap Yard Dawgs
|Aleshia Ocasio
|2018
|Chicago Bandits
|Nicole DeWitt
|2018
|USSSA Pride
|Kelly Barnhill
|2019
|Chicago Bandits
|Amanda Lorenz
|2019
|USSSA Pride
Georgia
|Nicole Barber
|2004
|Colorado Altitude
|Kim Wendland
|2005
|New England Riptide
|Kellie Middleton
|2007
|Akron Racers
|Kasi Carroll
|2007
|Akron Racers
|Megan McAllister
|2007
|Philadelphia Force
|Taylor Schlopy
|2011
|Akron Racers
|Megan Wiggins
|2011
|Chicago Bandits
|Alisa Goler
|2011
|Chicago Bandits
|Kristyn Sandberg
|2012
|USSSA Pride
|Tess Sito
|2013
|Akron Racers
|Alex Hugo
|2016
|Akron Racers
|Chelsea Wilkinson
|2016
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Sydni Emaneul
|2017
|Akron Racers
|Brittany Gray
|2018
|Beijing Eagles
|Cortni Emanuel
|2018
|USSSA Pride
|Alyssa DiCarlo
|2019
|Chicago Bandits
Kentucky
|Molly Johnson
|2010
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Megan Yocke
|2011
|Akron Racers
|Kelsey Nunley
|2016
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Christian Stokes
|2016
|Akron Racers
|Abbey Cheek
|2019
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Katie Reed
|2019
|Akron Racers
LSU
|LaDonia Hughes
|2004
|San Antonio Armadillos
|Stephanie Hill
|2006
|Connecticut Brakettes
|Leslie Klein
|2007
|Philadelphia Force
|Emily Turner
|2007
|Philadelphia Force
|Rachel Mitchell
|2010
|Chicago Bandits
|Brittany Mack
|2012
|USSSA Pride
|Rachele Fico
|2013
|Akron Racers
|AJ Andrews
|2015
|Chicago Bandits
|Kellsi Kloss
|2016
|Chicago Bandits
|Sandra Simmons
|2016
|Akron Racers
|Bianka Bell
|2016
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Sahvanna Jaquish
|2017
|Chicago Bandits
|Bailey Landry
|2017
|Texas Charge
|Allie Walljasper
|2018
|Beijing Eagles
|Carley Hoover
|2018
|Cleveland Comets
|Amanda Sanchez
|2019
|Cleveland Comets
Ole Miss
|R.T. Cantillo
|2014
|Chicago Bandits
|Kaitlin Lee
|2018
|Aussie Spirit
Mississippi State
|Iyhia McMichael
|2004
|Akron Racers
|Jennifer Jessup
|2004
|New England Riptide
|Jennifer Waterman
|2004
|Texas Thunder
|Courtney Bures
|2008
|Washington Glory
|Kayla Winkfield
|2016
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Alexis Silkwood
|2017
|Akron Racers
Missouri
|Rachel McGinnis
|2004
|New England Riptide
|Micaela Minner
|2009
|Akron Racers
|Jenna Marston
|2013
|Chicago Bandits
|Chelsea Thomas
|2013
|USSSA Pride
|Sami Fagan
|2016
|Akron Racers
|Emily Crane
|2016
|Scrap Yard Dawgs
|Taylor Gadbois
|2016
|Dallas Charge
South Carolina
|Ashley Smith
|2006
|Akron Racers
|Samie Garcia
|2013
|NY/NJ Comets
Tennessee
|Kristi Durant
|2006
|New England Riptide
|Sarah Fekete
|2006
|Philadelphia Force
|Lindsay Schutzler
|2007
|Chicago Bandits
|Monica Abbott
|2007
|Washington Glory
|India Chiles
|2007
|Akron Racers
|Tonya Callahan
|2008
|Rockford Thunder
|Shannon Doepking
|2008
|Akron Racers
|Lillian Hammond
|2009
|Philadelphia Force
|Kelly Grieve
|2011
|Akron Racers
|Rhiannon Kliesing
|2011
|NPF Diamonds
|Ivy Renfroe
|2013
|Akron Racers
|Raven Chavanne
|2013
|Chicago Bandits
|Madison Shipman
|2014
|USSSA Pride
|Lexi Overstreet
|2016
|Scrap Yard Dawgs
|Megan Greer
|2017
|Akron Racers
Texas A,amp;M
|Adrian Gregory
|2005
|Texas Thunder
|Nicole Robinson
|2005
|Texas Thunder
|Sharonda McDonald
|2007
|Philadelphia Force
|Megan Gibson
|2008
|Philadelphia Force
|Mel Dumezich
|2013
|Chicago Bandits
|Nicole Morgan
|2014
|Pennsylvania Rebellion
|Riley Sartain
|2019
|Aussie Peppers