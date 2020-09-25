The SEC in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft

SEC Staff

Since 2004, 118 softball student-athletes from the SEC have been selected in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft.

Seven SEC student-athletes were top picks in the draft. Iyhia McMichael from Mississippi State was the NPF’s first-ever draft selection in 2004, followed by Tennessee’s Lindsay Schutzler (2007), Alabama’s Charlotte Morgan (2010) and Kelsi Dunne (2011), and LSU’s Brittany Mack (2012) and Rachele Fico (2013), and Florida’s Kelly Barnhill (2019).

Florida leads all SEC teams with 18 draft selections in program history, with eight players that were Top 10 picks. Georgia and LSU each have had 16 selections, and Tennessee with 15. Auburn has tallied 11 selections, while Alabama has 10 to its credit. Missouri and Texas A,amp;M each have had seven, followed by Kentucky and Mississippi State with six apiece, and Arkansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina with two each.

Alabama Jackie McClain 2004 New England Riptide Ashley Courtney 2005 New England Riptide Stephanie VanBrakle 2006 Philadelphia Force Jordan Praytor 2008 New England Riptide Ashley Holcombe 2009 Rockford Thunder Charlotte Morgan 2010 USSSA Pride Kelsi Dunne 2011 NPF Diamonds Whitney Larson 2011 NPF Diamonds Haley McCleney 2016 USSSA Pride Alexis Osorio 2018 Cleveland Comets

Arkansas Devon Wallace 2015 Pennsylvania Rebellion Nicole Schroeder 2017 Akron Racers

Auburn Angel Bunner 2012 Carolina Diamonds Morgan Estell 2015 Akron Racers Branndi Melero 2015 Chicago Bandits Emily Carosone 2016 Chicago Bandits Kaylee Carlson 2018 Aussie Spirit Victoria Draper 2018 Beijing Eagles Kendall Veach 2019 Beijing Eagles Casey McCrackin 2019 Beijing Eagles Morgan Podany 2019 Beijing Eagles Bree Fornis 2019 Beijing Eagles Makayla Martin 2019 Cleveland Comets

Florida Jenny Gladding 2004 NY/NJ Juggernaut Kim Waleszonia 2009 Washington Glory Stacey Nelson 2009 Washington Glory Francesca Enea 2010 USSSA Pride Kelsey Bruder 2011 USSSA Pride Megan Bush 2011 Akron Racers Aja Paculba 2011 NPF Diamonds Michelle Moultrie 2012 USSSA Pride Lauren Haeger 2015 Dallas Charge Kelsey Stewart 2016 USSSA Pride Kristi Merritt 2016 USSSA Pride Taylore Fuller 2016 Scrap Yard Dawgs Aubree Munro 2016 USSSA Pride Delanie Gourley 2017 Scrap Yard Dawgs Aleshia Ocasio 2018 Chicago Bandits Nicole DeWitt 2018 USSSA Pride Kelly Barnhill 2019 Chicago Bandits Amanda Lorenz 2019 USSSA Pride

Georgia Nicole Barber 2004 Colorado Altitude Kim Wendland 2005 New England Riptide Kellie Middleton 2007 Akron Racers Kasi Carroll 2007 Akron Racers Megan McAllister 2007 Philadelphia Force Taylor Schlopy 2011 Akron Racers Megan Wiggins 2011 Chicago Bandits Alisa Goler 2011 Chicago Bandits Kristyn Sandberg 2012 USSSA Pride Tess Sito 2013 Akron Racers Alex Hugo 2016 Akron Racers Chelsea Wilkinson 2016 Pennsylvania Rebellion Sydni Emaneul 2017 Akron Racers Brittany Gray 2018 Beijing Eagles Cortni Emanuel 2018 USSSA Pride Alyssa DiCarlo 2019 Chicago Bandits

Kentucky Molly Johnson 2010 Pennsylvania Rebellion Megan Yocke 2011 Akron Racers Kelsey Nunley 2016 Pennsylvania Rebellion Christian Stokes 2016 Akron Racers Abbey Cheek 2019 Pennsylvania Rebellion Katie Reed 2019 Akron Racers

LSU LaDonia Hughes 2004 San Antonio Armadillos Stephanie Hill 2006 Connecticut Brakettes Leslie Klein 2007 Philadelphia Force Emily Turner 2007 Philadelphia Force Rachel Mitchell 2010 Chicago Bandits Brittany Mack 2012 USSSA Pride Rachele Fico 2013 Akron Racers AJ Andrews 2015 Chicago Bandits Kellsi Kloss 2016 Chicago Bandits Sandra Simmons 2016 Akron Racers Bianka Bell 2016 Pennsylvania Rebellion Sahvanna Jaquish 2017 Chicago Bandits Bailey Landry 2017 Texas Charge Allie Walljasper 2018 Beijing Eagles Carley Hoover 2018 Cleveland Comets Amanda Sanchez 2019 Cleveland Comets

Ole Miss R.T. Cantillo 2014 Chicago Bandits Kaitlin Lee 2018 Aussie Spirit

Mississippi State Iyhia McMichael 2004 Akron Racers Jennifer Jessup 2004 New England Riptide Jennifer Waterman 2004 Texas Thunder Courtney Bures 2008 Washington Glory Kayla Winkfield 2016 Pennsylvania Rebellion Alexis Silkwood 2017 Akron Racers

Missouri Rachel McGinnis 2004 New England Riptide Micaela Minner 2009 Akron Racers Jenna Marston 2013 Chicago Bandits Chelsea Thomas 2013 USSSA Pride Sami Fagan 2016 Akron Racers Emily Crane 2016 Scrap Yard Dawgs Taylor Gadbois 2016 Dallas Charge

South Carolina Ashley Smith 2006 Akron Racers Samie Garcia 2013 NY/NJ Comets

Tennessee Kristi Durant 2006 New England Riptide Sarah Fekete 2006 Philadelphia Force Lindsay Schutzler 2007 Chicago Bandits Monica Abbott 2007 Washington Glory India Chiles 2007 Akron Racers Tonya Callahan 2008 Rockford Thunder Shannon Doepking 2008 Akron Racers Lillian Hammond 2009 Philadelphia Force Kelly Grieve 2011 Akron Racers Rhiannon Kliesing 2011 NPF Diamonds Ivy Renfroe 2013 Akron Racers Raven Chavanne 2013 Chicago Bandits Madison Shipman 2014 USSSA Pride Lexi Overstreet 2016 Scrap Yard Dawgs Megan Greer 2017 Akron Racers