The SEC in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft

Since 2004, 118 softball student-athletes from the SEC have been selected in the National Pro Fastpitch Draft.

Seven SEC student-athletes were top picks in the draft. Iyhia McMichael from Mississippi State was the NPF’s first-ever draft selection in 2004, followed by Tennessee’s Lindsay Schutzler (2007), Alabama’s Charlotte Morgan (2010) and Kelsi Dunne (2011), and LSU’s Brittany Mack (2012) and Rachele Fico (2013), and Florida’s Kelly Barnhill (2019).

Florida leads all SEC teams with 18 draft selections in program history, with eight players that were Top 10 picks. Georgia and LSU each have had 16 selections, and Tennessee with 15. Auburn has tallied 11 selections, while Alabama has 10 to its credit. Missouri and Texas A,amp;M each have had seven, followed by Kentucky and Mississippi State with six apiece, and Arkansas, Ole Miss and South Carolina with two each.

Alabama

Jackie McClain2004New England Riptide
Ashley Courtney2005New England Riptide
Stephanie VanBrakle2006Philadelphia Force
Jordan Praytor2008New England Riptide
Ashley Holcombe2009Rockford Thunder
Charlotte Morgan2010USSSA Pride
Kelsi Dunne2011NPF Diamonds
Whitney Larson2011NPF Diamonds
Haley McCleney2016USSSA Pride
Alexis Osorio2018Cleveland Comets

Arkansas

Devon Wallace2015Pennsylvania Rebellion
Nicole Schroeder2017Akron Racers

Auburn

Angel Bunner2012Carolina Diamonds
Morgan Estell2015Akron Racers
Branndi Melero2015Chicago Bandits
Emily Carosone2016Chicago Bandits
Kaylee Carlson2018Aussie Spirit
Victoria Draper2018Beijing Eagles
Kendall Veach2019Beijing Eagles
Casey McCrackin2019Beijing Eagles
Morgan Podany2019Beijing Eagles
Bree Fornis2019Beijing Eagles
Makayla Martin2019Cleveland Comets

Florida

Jenny Gladding2004NY/NJ Juggernaut
Kim Waleszonia2009Washington Glory
Stacey Nelson2009Washington Glory
Francesca Enea2010USSSA Pride
Kelsey Bruder2011USSSA Pride
Megan Bush2011Akron Racers
Aja Paculba2011NPF Diamonds
Michelle Moultrie2012USSSA Pride
Lauren Haeger2015Dallas Charge
Kelsey Stewart2016USSSA Pride
Kristi Merritt2016USSSA Pride
Taylore Fuller2016Scrap Yard Dawgs
Aubree Munro2016USSSA Pride
Delanie Gourley2017Scrap Yard Dawgs
Aleshia Ocasio2018Chicago Bandits
Nicole DeWitt2018USSSA Pride
Kelly Barnhill2019Chicago Bandits
Amanda Lorenz2019USSSA Pride

Georgia

Nicole Barber2004Colorado Altitude
Kim Wendland2005New England Riptide
Kellie Middleton2007Akron Racers
Kasi Carroll2007Akron Racers
Megan McAllister2007Philadelphia Force
Taylor Schlopy2011Akron Racers
Megan Wiggins2011Chicago Bandits
Alisa Goler2011Chicago Bandits
Kristyn Sandberg2012USSSA Pride
Tess Sito2013Akron Racers
Alex Hugo2016Akron Racers
Chelsea Wilkinson2016Pennsylvania Rebellion
Sydni Emaneul2017Akron Racers
Brittany Gray2018Beijing Eagles
Cortni Emanuel2018USSSA Pride
Alyssa DiCarlo2019Chicago Bandits

Kentucky

Molly Johnson2010Pennsylvania Rebellion
Megan Yocke2011Akron Racers
Kelsey Nunley2016Pennsylvania Rebellion
Christian Stokes2016Akron Racers
Abbey Cheek2019Pennsylvania Rebellion
Katie Reed2019Akron Racers

LSU

LaDonia Hughes2004San Antonio Armadillos
Stephanie Hill2006Connecticut Brakettes
Leslie Klein2007Philadelphia Force
Emily Turner2007Philadelphia Force
Rachel Mitchell2010Chicago Bandits
Brittany Mack2012USSSA Pride
Rachele Fico2013Akron Racers
AJ Andrews2015Chicago Bandits
Kellsi Kloss2016Chicago Bandits
Sandra Simmons2016Akron Racers
Bianka Bell2016Pennsylvania Rebellion
Sahvanna Jaquish2017Chicago Bandits
Bailey Landry2017Texas Charge
Allie Walljasper2018Beijing Eagles
Carley Hoover2018Cleveland Comets
Amanda Sanchez2019Cleveland Comets

Ole Miss

R.T. Cantillo2014Chicago Bandits
Kaitlin Lee2018Aussie Spirit

Mississippi State

Iyhia McMichael2004Akron Racers
Jennifer Jessup2004New England Riptide
Jennifer Waterman2004Texas Thunder
Courtney Bures2008Washington Glory
Kayla Winkfield2016Pennsylvania Rebellion
Alexis Silkwood2017Akron Racers

Missouri

Rachel McGinnis2004New England Riptide
Micaela Minner2009Akron Racers
Jenna Marston2013Chicago Bandits
Chelsea Thomas2013USSSA Pride
Sami Fagan2016Akron Racers
Emily Crane2016Scrap Yard Dawgs
Taylor Gadbois2016Dallas Charge

South Carolina

Ashley Smith2006Akron Racers
Samie Garcia2013NY/NJ Comets

Tennessee

Kristi Durant2006New England Riptide
Sarah Fekete2006Philadelphia Force
Lindsay Schutzler2007Chicago Bandits
Monica Abbott2007Washington Glory
India Chiles2007Akron Racers
Tonya Callahan2008Rockford Thunder
Shannon Doepking2008Akron Racers
Lillian Hammond2009Philadelphia Force
Kelly Grieve2011Akron Racers
Rhiannon Kliesing2011NPF Diamonds
Ivy Renfroe2013Akron Racers
Raven Chavanne2013Chicago Bandits
Madison Shipman2014USSSA Pride
Lexi Overstreet2016Scrap Yard Dawgs
Megan Greer2017Akron Racers

Texas A,amp;M

Adrian Gregory2005Texas Thunder
Nicole Robinson2005Texas Thunder
Sharonda McDonald2007Philadelphia Force
Megan Gibson2008Philadelphia Force
Mel Dumezich2013Chicago Bandits
Nicole Morgan2014Pennsylvania Rebellion
Riley Sartain2019Aussie Peppers

