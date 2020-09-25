The ‘Rookies with 20 PPG in the playoffs’ quiz

The Miami Heat are up three games to one in the Eastern Conference Finals, and can advance to the NBA Finals tonight with a win. If they do make it there, rookie shooting sensation Tyler Herro will be a big reason why. The 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft went off in Game 4, putting up 37 points off the bench to help the Heat defeat the Celtics by a score of 112-109. It wasn’t just Herro’s point total that impressed everyone, including Brad Stevens, it was the overall poise the rookie showed in such a big game. The 20-year-old played well beyond his years, and if he can keep it up, he and Jimmy Butler may very well bring a fourth title back to South Beach.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Herro is currently averaging 16.5 points per game this postseason, not bad for a rookie baller. Throughout NBA history, a total of 29 NBA rookies have averaged 20 or more points in the postseason in the shot clock era (1954-55 to present). So with that in mind, How many of the 29 can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!