The Great Rethink: Why the Bank of Canada’s mandate needs a refresh

Article content continued

“Unemployment is the real problem,” Laxton said at the McGill conference.

Bank of Canada officials have sniffed at the Fed’s dual mandate over the years, calling it a political more than economic imperative. There’s a rule in economics that states central banks can only realistically achieve one target: the benchmark interest rate works more like a shotgun than a sniper’s rifle.

“Monetary policy has its limitations,” Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada’s senior deputy governor, said in an interview on Sept. 21. “At the end of the day, all it can do is affect the price level. How we do our job certainly affects the stability of the economy and that wonderful foundation that creates growth, but we can’t target particular sectors, or particular parts of the labour market. We can only create the conditions for that to happen.”

Still, Jerome Powell, the current Fed chair, has boasted that aggressive monetary policy helped lower the unemployment rates of Blacks, Latinos and other disadvantaged groups. New Zealand, the first country to adopt a formal inflation target, last year gave the central bank the additional objective of supporting “maximum sustainable employment.”

There could be a middle way. Two per cent is a target in Canada, not a ceiling; the Bank of Canada’s current mandate allows it to tolerate inflation as high as three per cent. It has room to manoeuvre.

Wilkins told a Bank of Canada conference last month that policy-makers could consider “probing” current theoretical constraints, in case the real world allows for hotter economic growth than mathematical models suggest is possible without losing a grip on prices.