The Aussie legend’s passion for the game of cricket

If it’s Tuesday during the cricket season, I could be reasonably sure the phone would ring. The name would flash up on the screen: “Dean Jones” and I knew exactly how the conversation would play out.

“Hello bud, what’s new?” he’d begin.

“I’ve got this idea for my column on Saturday, and I need a statistic to back it up.”

He’d then launch into a passionate explanation on the latest issue confronting the cricket world. Never afraid to ruffle some feathers, his views were sometimes a little left-field. But he could read a game of cricket like few others. Invariably, whenever I looked for the statistic he wanted, it backed up Deano’s theory, however radical it may have seemed initially.

Befitting someone who revolutionised the 50-over game in the 1980s, he fully embraced the T20 format that would have made him one of the highest paid players in the game had he been 20 years younger. I lost track of the number of times he asked me how teams fared in the 18th over, because that was his big theory about T20s.

Dean Jones scores 90 at 1992 World Cup

“Win the 18th over, and you win the match,” he’d tell me over and over again, although we frequently clashed over exactly what constituted ‘winning’ the over. How much weight should be given to wickets at that stage of the innings compared to runs? It’s a dispute that will have to remain unresolved.

It didn’t matter where he was in the world, he was never too busy to talk cricket, and he was certainly not above listening to the opinions of someone like me, regardless of the fact that my limited ability meant I never came close to playing the game at any sort of serious level.

Dean Jones in action for Australia in 1994. (The Age)

For someone who was a cricket-mad kid in the 1980s, Jones was a great. Often, I’d sit and score the matches off the TV, his ODI centuries on consecutive days in January 1987 are still fresh in the mind more than three decades later.

So it was with some trepidation that I began working alongside him as part of the Macquarie Radio (now Nine Radio) cricket coverage. As the famous phrase goes, never meet your heroes, because they’re sure to disappoint you.

Dean Jones in action for Australia. (Fairfax)

But what I found was the exact opposite. From day one it was as though we’d been working together for years. He was encouraging and supportive of someone taking his first, somewhat tentative steps in the cutthroat world that is the cricket media.

A proud Victorian, he was dumbstruck to discover I’d never visited the MCG before I went there for my first ODI with Macquarie Radio. Like a proud father, he insisted on taking me out to the middle, explaining in great detail about the extra glare that he said always made it harder to bat at the Southern End. Personally, I couldn’t see the slightest difference, but who was I to argue with a man who knew every inch of the famous ground?

Not only was he up to date with the current news, he prided himself on his historical knowledge. Even at 3am in a Canberra pub the night of the BBL04 final, he was still challenging fellow Tied Test hero Greg Matthews over some obscure stat that most ordinary cricket fans had long since forgotten. The result? I had to dig out the laptop and settle the dispute, although a few bourbon and cokes both before and after the argument mean the memory is a little hazy as to who was ultimately correct.

And if a modern player started to get near one of his records, he’d be straight on the phone to check all the facts. I’ve still got the text messages from Deano from October 2018, when Will Pucovski made 243 for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match at the WACA.

Dean Jones celebrates his ODI century against Pakistan at the WACA on January 2, 1987 (Getty)

Pucovski’s innings equalled Deano’s record for the highest score by a Victorian at the WACA, a mark he set back in 1984. But he was also keen to remind me he’d made 204 at the same ground in 1991, and until Pucovski made a second double-century, well, Deano was in front on countback!

In recent years he’d enjoyed success as a coach, twice guiding Islamabad United to victory in the Pakistan Super League. Again, he was thirsty for as much knowledge as he could get his hands on, no statistic was too irrelevant, no detail too small, especially if it involved the all-important 18th over!

His love for the game was obvious. He visited Pakistan and he visited Afghanistan, places that others have been reluctant to travel to. Australians may not realise how big a name he was on the sub-continent.

The cricket world is so much the poorer for his passing. And each Tuesday this summer, I’ll probably still have an ear out for my phone, stats database at the ready, waiting for his call.