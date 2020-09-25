Terence Corcoran: The rough road to net-zero 2050

Article content continued

Prior to COVID-19, the global economy had experienced a good run. Abundant and relatively cheap fossil fuel coupled with globalization and freer trade had put the world on a path toward US$100-trillion ($134-trillion) GDP. This year, however, “the momentum is going in reverse,” writes Yergin. Globalization, under threat from rising nationalism, is giving way to greater fragmentation that is destined to slow trade. The outlook is now even bleaker with the pandemic that is devastating economic activity and leading to major shifts in behaviour and investment. Where it is all heading nobody knows.

Is the fossil fuel era over, leaving Canada and other oil producing nations in deep trouble? Yergin is masterly in analyzing the great geopolitical economic and strategic power plays that will engulf the world’s energy nations in coming decades.

How will fossil fuels fare? In the post-COVID global economy, where new debt and spending are in the trillions, oil will remain dominant. “In this system oil will maintain a pre-eminent position as a global commodity, still the primary fuel that makes the world go round. Some will simply not want to hear that,” writes Yergin. But, he adds, that is the reality, steeped in science, economics and technology.

Please, somebody send copies of “The New Map” to all politicians in Canada. They need one to change direction on the road to 2050.

