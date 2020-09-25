Tennis legend Boris Becker denies string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy.

The German former tennis star, who lives in London and was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information.

Becker pled not guilty at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court to 19 charges of failing to disclose money and property between May and June 2017.

He denied seven counts which alleged he concealed property from his receiver or trustee and pleaded not guilty to a charge that he concealed a debt.

The 52-year-old, who is a well-known pundit on BBC during Wimbledon, also denied two counts of removing property which was required to be delivered to the receiver.

Becker pled not guilty to a charge that he failed to disclose the disposal of property and four charges alleging he did not disclose the details of his estate.

He also denied a charge that he concealed debt and four counts of omission about state of affairs relating to bank accounts with Belgium JP Morgan and Guernsey Julius Baer bank.

Becker is being prosecuted by the Insolvency Service.

Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot conditionally bailed him to next appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on October 22.