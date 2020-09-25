Surekha Sikri Gets Discharged from the Hospital

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri was hospitalised a couple of weeks back after she suffered from a brain stroke. The actress was rushed to the hospital by her helper. Later, there were rumours that the actress wasn’t financially sound and needed monetary help for her treatment. Many industry folks came forward to help her. But her manager refuted the rumours saying that the actress didn’t need the money. And that her son was looking after her.



Now we hear, that the actress is stable and has been discharged from the hospital. Dr Ashutosh Shetty, who treated the 75-year-old actress said, “Surekhaji has improved from the time she suffered the stroke. She recognises people. She is even walking with support. Of course, she will need time before she can resume working and needs physiotherapy now.”

Sukrekha’s helper also confirmed the news to a leading daily saying, “Honestly, her family members have forbidden me to talk. But since you have spoken to the doctor already, I can only add that Surekhaji is stable and we came home on the 22nd evening.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.