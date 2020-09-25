Home Entertainment Suniel Shetty reveals his first fitness inspiration that got him in love...

Suniel Shetty reveals his first fitness inspiration that got him in love with fitness

Suniel Shetty might be a father of two grown up kids. But his physique can give any 20-something a run for their money. Right from the ‘90s, Suniel Shetty has been one of the fittest actors in town. And he continues to be in perfect shape and a at his healthiest best.


So we got talking to the actor about his fitness and he had a great story to narrate. Said he, “As a child, my parents always encouraged sports. I was the captain of the various sports teams in school. But the turning point came when I met England cricketing legend Sir Williams Richard at the Taj hotel. I was 14 while he must have been around 22. I asked him for an autograph and while doing so he shook my hand. I was awestruck by the grip. “You’re so strong and tough. How do you have such strong forearms and arms?” I asked. He replied, “I weight train so I can hit the ball harder.” That stuck in my mind.”

Suniel Shetty

He further added, “I enjoyed playing cricket and I wanted to do the same. I couldn’t afford going to the gym, so I started doing pull-ups, push-ups, Surya Namskar, dand baithak… and other forms of yoga. I also began training in martial arts and doing freehand exercises.” We must say that the actor continues to  surprise us.

