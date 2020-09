The Tampa Bay Lightning were lucky enough to get Steven Stamkos back for one period during Game 3 against the Dallas Stars. Game 4 will get underway on Friday, and the Bolts will be tasked with taking a commanding 3-1 series lead without their captain.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters that Stamkos has been deemed “unfit to play” Game 4. However, he hasn’t been ruled out for the remainder of the series.