Soybean farmers still in the weeds despite futures rally

Article content continued

At the same time, soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade hovered around US$8 to $9 per bushel, which meant Canadian farmers were struggling to break even.

It would be nice if that price would keep going up, to get us back to a profitable crop Ron Davidson, Soy Canada

“It becomes a pretty tough go,” said Craig Martin, co-owner of Cribit Seeds, a producer of soybean seeds located near Waterloo, Ont. “Long term, (soybean futures) have been trending just around that cost-of-production mark.”

The rally in soybean futures could mean a return to profitability for farmers, but many Canadian operations have already contracted out their 2020 crop and are liable to miss out on the recent trend, according to industry association Soy Canada.

“It’s not like the producers are suddenly going to get this increase in price for a big percentage of the crop,” Soy Canada executive director Ron Davidson said.

The rally in soybean futures — which have slightly dipped this week to around US$10.03 on Thursday — is due in part to an increase in Chinese purchases of U.S. crops. But it’s not clear whether Chinese purchases of Canadian soybeans are also on the rise, since Statistics Canada export data is current only as of July.

Davidson argued that U.S. farmers have been better protected against trade turbulence and price fluctuations due to federal government subsidies. Soy Canada said its calls for Ottawa to respond with subsidies of its own have gone unheeded.

“We have been suffering since the middle of 2018, big time,” Davidson said. “It would be nice if that price would keep going up, to get us back to a profitable crop that’s making some kind of a positive return to farmers.”