South Sydney Rabbitohs, Campbell Graham no-try, Bunker, Sydney Roosters, Phil Gould

Rugby league greats Phil Gould and Andrew Johns have blasted the NRL Bunker for disallowing a try to South Sydney centre Campbell Graham in the Rabbitohs’ massive 60-8 win over the Roosters.

During the first half Graham appeared to bag a certain try when he crashed over the line after busting his way through two Roosters defenders.

The play was sent to the NRL Bunker for further review and to confirm whether Graham had grounded the ball.

Despite replays showing what looked to be a clear grounding for the South Sydney centre, the Bunker ruled Graham lost control of the ball as he attempted to plant it down.

The decision against Graham didn’t sit well with Gould who criticised the Bunker for always looking to “overrule” scoring plays.

“It’s been a try since 1908!” Gould told Nine in commentary.

Campbell Graham no try (Nine)

“The fun police have spoken. It’s been a try since time began.

“They’re looking for things to overrule.

“It’s a trivial decision. It’s a disgusting decision.”

Johns added: “How is that not a try?”

“Let’s have a look at it in real-time, the way the game is played.”

Thankfully the contentious decision didn’t come back to bite them as the Rabbitohs scored the biggest ever win against their cross-town rivals.