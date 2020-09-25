Skateboarding Icon Keith Hufnagel Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 46

Playboy Magazine/Atiba Jefferson

The pro legendary skateboarder has passed away at the age of 46 following his battle with brain cancer, more than two years after he was diagnosed with the illness.

Professional skateboarding icon Keith Hufnagel has lost his battle with brain cancer.

The 46 year old, who also founded popular streetwear label Huf Worldwide, passed away on Thursday (24Sep20), two-and-a-half years after he was diagnosed.

In a statement confirming the tragic news, brand bosses shared, “Though he beat the odds and fought back much longer than his diagnosis permitted, he ultimately and unfortunately lost the fight.”

They added, “Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe.”

“But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it.”

Hufnagel rose to fame on the New York City skateboarding scene in the 1990s, and established Huf in 2002, launching his first clothing and apparel store in San Francisco, California.

Paying tribute to his old pal, fellow skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk posted a black-and-white photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, “It’s incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Keith Hufnagel. He was a skating legend of NYC and SF fame, and a pioneer DIY businessman that valued integrity over profits…”

“Thank you Huf for all of the good times and constant inspiration. Skateboarding is collectively mourning today. This ride known as 2020 truly sucks. #f**kcancer.”