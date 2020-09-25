Shilpa Shetty creates gluten-free chocolate brownies at home

The coronavirus pandemic is still far from over which means we are stuck at home for the foreseeable future. Now, during our time at home, everyone has got pretty experimental in the kitchen. Shilpa Shetty is someone who is the perfect example of the same. From the beginning of the lockdown, the actress has constantly shared pictures and videos of her latest creations at home.

Yesterday, the actress took to social media once again and shared a healthier version of a delightful dessert. The actress shared a recipe for creating gluten-free chocolate brownies at home. Shilpa shared the video along with a caption that read, “A sibling bond is really special Viaan realised it’s Daughter’s Day on 27th, Samisha’s first ‘Daughter’s Day’, so he wanted to celebrate (errr eat brownies) all week long ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ These Gluten-free Chocolate Brownies were a part of the celebrations. The brownies were absolutely yum! Makes for a fantastic dessert when you are craving something sweet and healthy. You must try this one out at home. The kids will love it!âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ

If you want to keep it vegan you can replace the butter with coconut oil and eggs with Flax seeds (1 tbs flaxseed powder with 3 tbs of water makes one egg replacement)” Take a look at the video below.











Well, at least we know what we’re tying in the kitchen this weekend. What about you?

