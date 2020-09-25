Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor Enjoy Shawarma Night at Home

Actor Shahid Kapoor,rsquo;s wife Mira Kapoor took to social media last night and gave us a glimpse of the ‘Shawarma Night,rsquo; she set up at home to enjoy with her family.

In the Instagram post, Mira Kapoor shared three pictures describing the elements that were part of her meal. The first picture featured homemade paneer filling with a spice rub, smokey hummus and garlic yoghurt sauce. In the next picture, we see a simple chopped salad topped off with homegrown mint, olives and dried cranberries. The final picture was of the shawarma she had created with the ingredients. She also mentioned that she made use of whole wheat roti for the shawarma. Take a look at her post below.

Shawarma Night with the Parents Paneer Filling with a homemade spice rub, Smokey hummus and a yummy garlic yoghurt sauce and a salad wrapped up in the humble whole wheat roti (I use Khapli wheat from @twobrothersorganicfarmsindia) The salad is a simple chopped salad with the addition of homegrown mint, olives and dried cranberries that just arrived from a local vendor in Kashmir. I tried my hand at a hot sauce which wasn,rsquo;t quite fiery enough for my taste. Next time more chilli! This brought back memories of a takeaway falafel place the three of us used to visit atleast once a week at Select Citywalk in Delhi after our intense spin class. Their yoghurt sauce was just YUM. We definitely worked up an appetite going into the meal, and carried forward the burn required for the next class! #familynight



We,rsquo;re sure the Kapoor fam must have savoured the meal.