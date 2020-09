Bobby Ryan’s tenure with the Ottawa Senators has come to a close after seven seasons. The Senators have placed Ryan on waivers Friday for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Ryan was traded to the Senators during the 2013 offseason from the Anaheim Ducks. The forward played 455 games with the Senators, amassing 107 goals and 266 points.

Buying out the final two years of Ryan’s contract will spread across Ottawa’s cap for the next four seasons.