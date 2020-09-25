Seeking the Humanity in the Story of Kim Wall’s Murder

TRELLEBORG, Sweden — On a recent September afternoon, the director Tobias Lindholm sat with Ingrid and Joachim Wall on the couple’s terrace overlooking the Baltic Sea and watched as the Walls’ dog, Iso, edged his nose toward a plate of raspberry cake.

“Iso is the star of the show,” Mr. Lindholm joked. Given the horrific events that brought the director and the couple together, this lighthearted tone might seem surprising. But the joke — and the laughter it elicited on the terrace — reflected some important truths about the television series on which the three have collaborated.

That series, “The Investigation,” which premieres in Denmark and Sweden on Sept. 28 and will screen in Britain on the BBC later this year, focuses on the investigation into the murder of the Walls’ daughter, the Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Iso does indeed play himself in the series. The “starring” role is indicative both of the fictionalized production’s fidelity to the truth and of its larger project: to focus on the human goodness in a case seemingly defined by its depravity. “The Investigation” may have been shot near the crossing between Denmark and Sweden that gave “The Bridge” its title, but its message inverts the despair typical of Nordic noir television.