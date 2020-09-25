SEC Tennis – Powerhouse Sport

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

Men’s and women’s tennis in the Southeastern Conference has always been a powerhouse sport. Combined the two sports have won 16 NCAA team titles, 26 single championships and 20 doubles titles.

On the men’s side, the first NCAA title was won in 1985 by Georgia. The Bulldogs have won all six titles, following the first in 1987, 1999, 2001, 2007 and 2008. The SEC also counts 14 runner-up teams.

SEC men’s teams have advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinal every year but one since 1987, with a team advancing to the national semifinals 11 consecutive years, from 1993-2003. There have been 19 NCAA single champions dating back to 1930, with since 1984.

There have been six back-to-back NCAA singles champions (1936-37, 1953-54, 1954-55, 1984-85, 1993-94, 2001-02) from the SEC. In doubles, 11 national titles have been won by SEC players with the first in 1957.

In the pros, 17 Grand Slam titles have been won on the men’s side. Former Ole Miss’ star Mahesh Bhupathi has won the most with four doubles and eight mixed doubles.

Women’s teams have won 10 NCAA team titles. Florida has won seven with Georgia winning two and Vanderbilt with one title. SEC women’s teams also have 12 runner-up finishes.

Since 1987, an SEC women’s tennis team has advanced to the NCAA Semifinals every year except 2007.

In individual national titles, the SEC has eight single titles and doubles titles. The league has the distinction of a three-peat of NCAA singles titles (1992, ’93, ’94) and doubles titles (2014, ’15, ’16), as well as back-to-back doubles titles in 1996 and 1997.

Eleven Grand Slam titles have been won by Florida’s Lisa Raymond.