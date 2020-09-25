SEC filing: Alexis Ohanian is raising a fund called 776, with a target of $150M, three months after leaving Initialized Capital (Natasha Mascarenhas/)

Natasha Mascarenhas / :

SEC filing: Alexis Ohanian is raising a fund called 776, with a target of $150M, three months after leaving Initialized Capital  —  According to an SEC Filing, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and early-stage VC firm Initialized Capital, is raising a new fund, named 776, with a target of $150 million.

