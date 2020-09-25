SEC basketball to start in late December

The Southeastern Conference unveiled planned start dates for men’s and women’s college basketball conference seasons set to occur amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Men’s teams will begin league schedules on Dec. 29 and 30, while women’s programs will start conference seasons on Dec. 31.

Men’s teams will play an 18-game schedule over 20 play dates. The two idle weeks account for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and an open date.

The women’s conference slate contains 16 league games over 18 play dates.

Both men’s and women’s teams can begin non-conference play on Nov. 25 per an NCAA Division I Council vote held earlier this month that set the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as the beginning of the 2020-21 basketball season.