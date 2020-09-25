Scots leaders offer condolences to family of police officer gunned down in London

Shocked Scots leaders have paid tribute to a police officer gunned down in the early hours of this morning in London.

The Metropolitan Police officer was shot dead while trying to detain a man at the Croydon Custody Centre in the south of the city.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the incident at 2.15am this morning in Windmill Lane.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson led condolences to the gunned down cop.







He wrote: “My deepest condolences go to the family, friends and colleagues of the police officer who was killed in Croydon last night.

“We owe a huge debt to those who risk their own lives to keep us safe.”

North of the border Scotland’s Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf commented: “Simply awful news.

“My heart goes out to family & friends of the Officer killed, and to wider Police family, all of them will be feeling this tragic loss.

“A reminder that our Officers put themselves in harm’s way every day simply to keep us safe.

“We owe them a debt we cannot repay.”

Colleagues and paramedics treated the shot officer at the scene and he was taken to hospital by ambulance but died shortly afterwards.

The Chief Constable of Police Scotland Iain Livingstone described the shooting as “tragic”.

He added: “Deepest sympathy and full support from policing in Scotland to our Met colleagues and friends and the people of London.”







Senior figures down south also paid their respects to the fallen officer.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrific to hear of a police officer being shot and killed in Croydon.

“Our police put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe.

“All my thoughts are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is a “sad day” for the country.

She added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

“My thoughts today are with his family, friends and policing colleagues in London and across the country.

“This morning I spoke to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to express my condolences and to offer whatever support is needed as this tragic event is investigated.

“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”

A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene. He was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

No police firearms were discharged during the incident.







The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will lead an independent investigation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Devastated by this news. My heart goes out to the family of this brave officer, who has paid the ultimate price for helping to keep Londoners safe.

“Tragic incidents like this are terrible reminders of the dangers our police officers face every single day.”