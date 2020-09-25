Score $500 off a 2020 4K TV with Sony’s 75-inch X750H on sale today only

The Sony X750H 75-inch 4K LED TV is down to $998 on Amazon. This is a very temporary one-time sale that’s part of Amazon’s deals of the day. It’s a wholly unique price because this version of the X750H has never gone on sale until very recently. It normally goes for around $1,500. You can find a similar price at Best Buy, too, where it’s going for $999.99, or other retailers like B,amp;H. Expect all of these deal prices to vanish by tomorrow.

Super low price Sony X750H 75-inch 4K LED TV

Includes the 4K Processor X1 for upscaling content that’s only HD. Uses a VA panel for great work in dark rooms and a display with advanced color and gradation. Includes Android TV and Google Assistant for smart functions. Supports HDR. $998.00 $1498.00 $500 off

Sony’s 4K TV does more than let you watch your favorite content in 4K resolutions. It can even upscale non-4K content to bump everything up to 4K using its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality Pro technology along with a unique 4K database. Everything is 4K and you’ll love it!

You’ll see all your content the way it was meant to be seen thanks to the triluminos display with advanced color and gradation. Plus, the TV uses a VA panel. While that means the viewing angles might not be perfect for a wide room, the colors will work exceptionally well even in a bright room.

Use the smart Android TV platform to access all your favorite content and easily search for ones you don’t know off the top of your head. Android TV has easy access to all the best apps, including the popular ones like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and others. There is even a built-in Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the TV and the rest of your smart home. Manage all your tasks and get answers without getting up from the couch.

In addition to 4K, the TV also supports HDR through HDR 10 and HLG. HDR helps bring dazzling details and contrast to everything with a wide range of brightness. HDR + 4K looks amazing and you’ll love it on this TV. You also get MotionFlow XR240, which essentially gives you a 240 refresh rate and helps reduce motion blur.