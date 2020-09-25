Samuel L. Jackson to Star in Nick Fury Series at Disney Plus

RELATED STORIES

Samuel L. Jackson will be strapping on that eyepatch for a while longer: Disney+ is developing a series centered on Jackson’s MCU character, Nick Fury, with Jackson on board to reprise the role.

According to our sister publication Variety, Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot, Berlin Station) will write and executive-produce the project. Plot details, however, are currently being kept under wraps.

Jackson made his first appearance as S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury in 2008’s Iron Man, which served as the inaugural film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has since popped up in numerous Marvel movies, including The Avengers (in which Fury is responsible for gathering the titular group of superheroes), Captain Marvel (which found Fury teaming up with Brie Larson’s title character) and, most recently, the 2019 flick Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The character has also jumped to the small screen before, by way of two Season 1 episodes of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Disney+’s Nick Fury series is one of several Marvel projects on the streamer’s slate, along with WandaVision, premiering in late 2020 (watch trailer); The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic; Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston; and She-Hulk, which recently cast Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany in the title role.

Your thoughts on a Nick Fury TV series? Drop ’em below!