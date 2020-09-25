Salman Khan is heartbroken on hearing about SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise



Salman Khan had sent his good wishes to SP Balasubrahmanyam only yesterday on hearing about his condition being critical. However, today reports came that the veteran singer has passed away. SP Balasubrahmanyam had been fighting COVID-19 for almost two months and succumbed to it earlier today. A lot of stars like Akshay Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lata Mangeshkar, Dhanush and more sent in their condolences through social media this afternoon. Salman Khan too penned a heartfelt message for the singing sensation.

He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolences to the family #RIP”.

Take a look at his post below.

Heartbroken to hear about #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir… you will forever live on in your undisputed legacy of music! condolence to the family #RIP

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 25, 2020





