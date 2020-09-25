S P Balasubrahmanyam on life support; Kamal Haasan visits the hospital

Celebrated singer S P Balasubrahmanyam has been put on life support after his condition deteriorated in the last 24 hours. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after testing positive for COVID-19. Balasubrahmanyam’s close friend Kamal Haasan visited him in the hospital late last night.

Even though the 74-year-old singer tested negative for the coronavirus on September 8, the fragile condition of his lungs meant that he could not be taken off the ventilator. Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan recently took to social media and shared an update on his father’s health. He wrote that his father was making ‘steady progress’ and is ‘eager to leave the hospital as early as possible’. Take a look at his latest post below.











S P Balasubrahmanyam’s impressive body of work comprises over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. We pray that he makes a quick recovery and is back to his healthy self once again.