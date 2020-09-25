RuPaul Drag Race Queens Get Shady And Spill The Tea

Hey squirrel friends! Well, obviously, 2020 has overall not been a cute year, but it has been a great year for Drag Race. Aside from Season 12 and All Stars 5, we’ve had two new international versions of the show (Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland) and, also, a brand new spin-off series, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue — which has given us A LOT to talk about.



Photo Courtesy of World of Wonder/ VH1

