Rodgers praises Prescott for talking mental health struggles

Dak Prescott recently admitted to struggling with mental health issues, and Aaron Rodgers has nothing but praise for his fellow superstar NFL quarterback for being so candid about it.

Prescott recently opened up in an interview about his mental health struggles that began at the onset of coronavirus pandemic. These struggles were exacerbated for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback when his older brother, Jace, committed suicide in April.

Rodgers was asked about Prescott being so forthcoming with something that has long been stigmatized, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback commended the Cowboys signal-caller for being unafraid to disclose his struggles.