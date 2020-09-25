Rick Ross Hits Back at Tory Lanez for Accusing Him of Not Joining Breonna Taylor Protests

WENN/Avalon/JLN Photography

The hip-hop stars’ beef starts after the Miami rapper criticizes the Canadian star for releasing a whole new album to address the shooting scandal involving him and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez surely has rubbed many people the wrong way ever since he released his new album “Daystar” on Thursday, September 24. Rick Ross was among those who slammed the singer/rapper over the album. However, the latter did not remain silent and thus, the two have successfully ignited an online beef.

In an Instagram Stories video posted, Rick pointed out that Tory made a poor decision over how he chose to address the shooting scandal. “Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” he said. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that s**t.”

Rick then decided to troll Tory in a separate post, showing off a Smart Car to celebrate the release of his album. “Ay, I just bought a car for Tory Lanez, I got a gift for your album release homie,” Rick said. “Heard your s**t just went double acrylic on Dat Piff.”

Tory did not waste a long time to clap back, bringing up Breonna Taylor protest to attack his fellow hip-hop star. “I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the ‘boss’ out there once,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. “…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss.”

Rick was quick to debunk his claims, pointing out that Tory did not join the protest in Miami. He added, “The only reason you was out there was cause the condo that you stayed in $1,500 a month and the dam protest was coming right down there, so you went down there and took a photo opp.”

Hitting back at Tory’s “poor decision” comment, Rick clapped back, “Poor decisions is putting together an album and trying to profit off some s**t that people like myself was wishing to hear you address this s**t and move on. Not get a wax on or a wack album that’s ain’t gonna get you no money, nor no new supporters.” He then told Tory to “boss up.”

Tory hasn’t responded back.