Rick Ross & Bun B Share Their Thoughts About Tory Lanez’s New Album, “Daystar”

While Tory Lanez has the innanet playing CIA and piecing together what happened on the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot, as a result of dropping his album, “Daystar,” denying he was the one responsible, celebs have spoken out about the project.

Rick Ross took to Instagram and stated,

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother,” he said in the first of a series of Instagram Story posts. “Dropping that project… Just outta respect for Breonna Taylor, bruh, we gotta respect these sisters. That ain’t how you address the accusations you facing. That was a poor choice, homie. You ain’t getting no money with that s-t.”

In a jokey jokey type way, he also stated,

“Ay, I just bought a car for Tory Lanez, I got a gift for your album release homie,” he said while showing a smart car. “Heard your shit just went double acrylic on Dat Piff.”

Houston, TX legend Bun B also shared his sentiments. In a message, he wrote, “First Daniel Cameron gives that bulls-t decision about Breonna Taylor’s murder[ers]. Now, Tory Lanez makes a dis record about Megan after he shot her…BLACK MEN WE GOTTA DO BETTER”

As we previously stated, the incident is currently under investigation.

