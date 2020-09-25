RHOP: Ashley Darby Asks For a Postnup After Strip Club Incident

The couple’s conversation comes after Michael confessed that on the night out in question—in which Candiace said her friend “witnessed Michael asking random women to come back to his hotel with him”—he and the group of men he was with were socializing with women at a strip club and then a casino.

One woman, according to Michael, asked if he wanted to go to a hotel.

“Michael said, ‘I was so drunk, I fell asleep, and when I woke up, she was laying in the bed next to me,'” Ashley recalled in a confessional. “Then when Michael gets out of bed to check the time, she snapped a picture of him from behind at the dresser and gave it to a blog.”