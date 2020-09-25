‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais: Jamie Foxx Is Hung Like A Horse!!

Jamie Foxx was a guest recently on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast — and following the interview, during an episode of The Real, Garcelle claimed her the Hollywood actor is “hung like a horse.”

“Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes ‘you know I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ and said, ‘you know we have a really great relationship now.’ Then I said, ‘he’s also hung like a horse.'”

On the podcast Going To Bed With Garcelle, Foxx said:

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me — ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” he said as Beauvais laughed.

“By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Garcelle responded.

“Ever. I hate them all,”Jamie replied. “I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f*cked up.’ So every dude, I give them a really sh*tty look.”

“I feel it and they feel it,” said the housewife.

“Listen, we are in a relationship forever,” Jamie told her.

Will they get it together?