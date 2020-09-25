Home Entertainment ‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais: Jamie Foxx Is Hung Like A Horse!!

‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais: Jamie Foxx Is Hung Like A Horse!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Jamie Foxx was a guest recently on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast — and following the interview, during an episode of The Real, Garcelle claimed her the Hollywood actor is “hung like a horse.”

“Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes ‘you know I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ and said, ‘you know we have a really great relationship now.’ Then I said, ‘he’s also hung like a horse.'”

RELATED ARTICLES

©