Ray J’s Wife Princess Buys Herself A ‘Divorce Gift’ – A Brand New BUTT!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Ray J surprised his reality star wife Princess Love, by secretly filing to divorce her last week. Well has learned that while Princess is upset with the breakup of her marriage – she’s ready to move on with her life.

And her life just changed a whole lot. confirmed that Princess recently got her butt augmented as a “divorce gift” to herself.

We have to admit, it looks pretty good:

Princess_Butt_Augmentation1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR