Ray J’s Wife Princess Buys Herself A ‘Divorce Gift’ – A Brand New BUTT!! (Pics)

Ray J surprised his reality star wife Princess Love, by secretly filing to divorce her last week. Well has learned that while Princess is upset with the breakup of her marriage – she’s ready to move on with her life.

And her life just changed a whole lot. confirmed that Princess recently got her butt augmented as a “divorce gift” to herself.

We have to admit, it looks pretty good:

This is what her butt used to look like:

Princess and her estranged husband Ray J both star on the hit VH1 series Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. We can’t wait to see how their divorce plays out in the upcoming season.

What do you guys think – will Princess new butt be enough to win her husband back? Or should she even take him back?