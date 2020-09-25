Rapper Mulatto Open To Dating Fivio Foreign

When Mulatto rapped her XXL Freshman Cypher, he bars went viral after she dropped a flirty line about rapper Fivio Foreign.

“I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet, but if Fivio want to then I ain’t gon’ pass on’ em/Yeah, b*tch, I get my mack on,” she rapped.

During a recent interview, Mulatto says she is open to a date with Fivio.

“Yeah,” she answered. “We cool. That’s my friend. I told him on set at XXL, before XXL and before I had this little hype that I got right now, I was trying to work with Fivio. His A&R had set up a session with my A&R and I was already at the studio in New York waiting on Fivio to pull up in New York before… This fool done stood me up.”

If you haven’t already seen the viral freestyle, check it out above. Would they make a cute couple or nah?