Rapper Mulatto Open To Dating Fivio Foreign

By
Bradley Lamb
-
15

When Mulatto rapped her XXL Freshman Cypher, he bars went viral after she dropped a flirty line about rapper Fivio Foreign.

 “I ain’t even f*ck a rap n*gga yet, but if Fivio want to then I ain’t gon’ pass on’ em/Yeah, b*tch, I get my mack on,” she rapped.

