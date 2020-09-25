‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Reveals Why He and Ian Jordan End 10-Year Romance

WENN/Sheri Determan



Karamo Brown is back on the single market. Coming clean about his separation from fiance Ian Jordan after 10 years of romantic relationship, the “Queer Eye” star divulged the reason behind why he had no choice but to come up with the breakup decision.

The 39-year-old opened up about the split during an appearance in the Friday, September 25 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. Asked about his delayed wedding, he told guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, “It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it’s actually postponed officially because my fiance and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about 3 and a half months ago.”

On what prompted him to call it quits with his director fiance, the TV personality explained, “We were distracted by so much, with the kids, and our careers.” He further added, “During that time, I had to really say, how is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?”

“We’re not 20 anymore, so it wasn’t just, ‘Oh, I’m not going to text you anymore.’ It was like, we have a family and a home,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum elaborated. “How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”

Despite the split, Karamo made it clear that he and his ex-fiance remain on good terms. “There was luckily no cheating, so we’re good friends,” the Netflix star stated. “It’s very nice when it’s like, ‘I still love you and support you.’ And I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy. But yeah, no more wedding, so if y’all got any friends…! I’m lying, I’m not ready to move on that quick, I’m not ready.”





Karamo got engaged to Ian in May 2018, and were originally set to get married in the summer of 2020. The father of two popped the big question at his then-longtime partner’s 40th birthday party in 2018. “You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader,” he at the time told the older guy as quoted by ET. “You made me feel like I could do anything.”